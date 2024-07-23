Iran’s Kharrazi urges support for active, respectful foreign relations during Pezeshkian’s tenure

In his remarks following a meeting with President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian, Kharrazi outlined the role of the Strategic Council in shaping various foreign policy strategies.

Stressing the importance of supporting the government in its efforts to establish active and respectful foreign relations, he said, “This will significantly impact Iran’s relationships with other countries and address regional issues effectively”.

Kharrazi reiterated that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei determines foreign policy strategies, and it is the responsibility of various governments to implement these strategies through their unique approaches.

He emphasized the importance of how these strategic goals are achieved.

Kharrazi noted, “Pezeshkian’s perspective is based on fostering connections and enhancing relations with other nations, including those we currently have issues with. He believes in engaging in dialogue and creating opportunities for relationship development, which is a positive outlook.”

According to Kharrazi, the former Iranian Foreign Minister, the president-elect, Masoud Pezeshkian, also expressed his intention to leverage the council’s expertise, highlighting his commitment to strengthening ties with other countries.