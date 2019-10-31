Iran Joins Railroad Project Connecting China to Europe

Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Turkey signed a cooperation document on a railroad corridor that would connect China to Turkey and Europe.

In an interview with IRIB, Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways Saeed Rasouli said five countries, including Iran, have finalized plans and signed the document on a major railroad corridor that would link China to Turkey and extend farther west to Europe.

He said the transit of goods through the five participants in the project –Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Turkey- will be subject to the same and completely competitive tariff rates.

Expressing optimism about a boom in the transportation industry after coming into service of the railroad, Rasouli said the transit route from China to Europe has a very large capacity for the shipment of containers.

When the railroad corridor receives a share of the shipment of goods from China to Europe, it will definitely help the railroad networks thrive in Iran and the neighboring countries, the Iranian official concluded.