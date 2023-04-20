Iran arrests several Jaish al-Adl terrorists

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said the Quds Headquarters of its ground forces captured the terrorists during a series of intelligence and combat operations that led to the dismantling of the group’s cells in Sistan and Balouchestan Province.

The IRGC troops arrested the Jaish al-Adl members while they were trying to sneak into Iranian soil via an eastern border.

The detainees were handed over to judicial officials. Jaish al-Adl is responsible for a series of terrorist attacks in Iran that killed a number of people. The deadliest attack happened in 2016 and targeted a bus carrying Iranian soldiers in Sistan and Balouchestan Province, killing 27.

The terror entity openly says it is a separatist group and seeks to cede Sistan and Balouchestan from Iran. Tehran believes that Jaish al-Adl enjoys support from the US and some regional countries.