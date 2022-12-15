Thursday, December 15, 2022
Iran’s IRGC seizes tanker smuggling 330k liters of fuel in Persian Gulf

By IFP Editorial Staff
IRGC Navy

Naval forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have seized a tanker carrying over 300,000 liters of smuggled fuel in the Persian Gulf water, a judicial official says.

Mojtaba Qahremani, head of the Justice Department at Iran’s southern province of Hormozgan, said the IRGC forces stopped the vessel and confiscated its cargo of 330,000 liters of smuggled fuel in the Persian Gulf.

He said 12 arrests have been made in connection with the case, and that an investigation is underway.

The judicial official did not specify the nationality of the tanker and the detained crew members.

The IRGC has seized several tankers over the past years for smuggling fuel from Iran as part of Iran’s campaign to fight organized trafficking in the Persian Gulf.

In late October, the IRGC Navy seized a foreign tanker that was smuggling 11 million liters of fuel in the Persian Gulf.

