Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Iran’s IRGC says has foiled counter-security plot in southern port city, elements arrested

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Security Forces

The intelligence organization of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says it thwarted a counter-security plot linked to a “reactionary Persian Gulf regime” in the southern province of Hormozgan.

In a statement on Tuesday, the public relations department of the IRGC’s unit in the port city of Bandar-e Lengeh said elements serving the spy service of the unnamed country were arrested in a timely intelligence operation before they were able to carry out their plot.

Several Iranian cities, especially those in border regions, have witnessed a series of terror activities amid on-and-off protests and deadly riots in the country.

The unrest and ugly riots erupted in mid-September as many were protesting the death of an Iranian woman in police custody.

In a statement in late October, Iran’s main intelligence bodies elaborated on the role of foreign parties, particularly the US, Saudi Arabia, Israel and the UK, in fueling the violence in Iran.

