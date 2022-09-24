Iran’s Interior Ministry: Violent riots will only result in fear among public

The statement released on Saturday reads, “Pursuing demands, even if it they are legitimate, when done with violent means, destruction and fear-mongering, is against rationality and law and cannot be justified in the light of motive and purpose.”

Angry protesters took to the streets in many cities after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who lost her life in a hospital in Tehran on September 16 after her detention by police over her “improper attire.”

At least 35 people have died and dozens more have been arrested in the violent riots and acts of vandalism.

Official reports say she died of a heart attack and a thorough investigation into her death is underway.

The interior ministry added the rioters will be dealt with for the protection of the citizens’ rights.

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry had also warned rioters in a statement, noting that participation in such gatherings is illegal and can result in judicial prosecution.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and the Army also expressed sympathy with the deceased woman’s family, condemning the violence.