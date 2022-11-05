Iran’s intelligence forces arrest three MKO terrorists in Shiraz

Hojjatoleslam Kazem Mousavi, the head of Fars Province’s Justice Department, said Friday that the trio had been instructed to devise and advance propaganda plots in favor of the MKO’s criminal ringleader.

He said they were planning acts of sabotage when they were nabbed, and that caches of explosives were seized from them.

On October 27, the holy shrine of Shah Cheragh in Shiraz was attacked by Daesh-affiliated armed terrorists. Fifteen people were killed and dozens more injured in a shooting spree there.

Iranian cities have been hit by unrest and deadly riots since mid-September, when protests erupted in the country over the death of a young Iranian woman in police custody.

Taking advantage of the protests, rioters, many of them found to have links with foreign parties, have perpetrated acts of violence.