Iran’s intelligence chief dismisses fake news about IRGC drill in Karaj

Ismail Khatib was reacting to reports of explosion and gunfire in Karaj last week, with videos circulating on social media on what appeared to be anti-aircraft fire in the skies.

Some media outlets even speculated that what happened in Karaj might have been the aftermath of an Israeli attack.

Khatib rejected the rumors and said such fake reports and news fabrication “will be short-lived.”

The IRGC also dismissed the rumors and said that its military maneuvers were the source of the explosions and gunshots.

Enemies, the Intelligence Minister said, tried to topple the Islamic establishment in Iran through fueling riots and unrest in the country, but as they failed to achieve their goals, they turned to media propaganda and sabotage operations.

He said the media propaganda is meant to frustrate the Iranian people, but the enemies have always suffered defeat.

Iran’s security relies on its nation and a security dependent on people is a lasting one, he said.