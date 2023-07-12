Iran showcases indigenous agricultural and mapping drones during Raisi’s visit to Kenya

President Raisi and his accompanying delegation on Wednesday visited Iran’s House of Innovation and Technology in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, as one of the leading centers in the development of the export of knowledge-based products.

During the visit, the Pelikan multipurpose agricultural drone and Dorna mapping drone, both manufactured by Iranian knowledge-based companies, were introduced to Kenya.

More than 35 Iranian knowledge-based companies in this center have introduced and exported their products to Kenya in the fields of medicine, medical equipment, agriculture, construction and architecture.

The Iranian president arrived in Kenya on Wednesday on the first leg of his three-nation tour of Africa aimed at expanding ties and signing multiple economic and cooperation agreements.

In the presence of President Raisi and his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto, Iran and Kenya signed five memoranda of understanding (MoUs).

Raisi highlighted the existing capacities to boost ties with Kenya and said the two countries aim to materialize a 10-fold growth in their economic cooperation.

The Iranian president’s three-day trip to Africa will also take him to Uganda and Zimbabwe.