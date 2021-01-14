Iran Inaugurates 60 Projects in Its Free Trade, Industrial Zones

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has officially inaugurated 60 projects in the country’s free trade-industrial and special economic zones.

In a videoconference on Thursday morning, President Rouhani ordered the inauguration of the 60 economic and infrastructural projects in the free trade-industrial zones and the special economic zones.

The projects are situated in six free and special trade zones across the country, including four industrial plants in the Sahlan Special Economic Zone, a steel production factory, and four other industrial plants in the Salafchegan Special Economic Zone in Qom Province.

The other projects that came into operation on Thursday include an extra-heavy crude oil refinery and 26 economic and infrastructural projects in Qeshm Free Zone, four pier construction projects at port complexes and coastal areas, 14 industrial and infrastructural projects, energy and industrial plants in Pars Special Economic Energy Zone in Bushehr Province, as well as three logistical and industrial development projects in Kaveh Special Economic Zone in Markazi Province.

Carried out with a total fund of 9.46 trillion tomans, the sixty projects have created employment for over 3,200 people.