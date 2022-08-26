Iran serious in call for IAEA to drop Israeli-fabricated claims: Amirabdollahian

“We will never accept that some baseless claims of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) remain [against Iran’s nuclear work], and that they keep reiterating the allegations in coordination with the Zionist regime any time they wish,” the chief diplomat told a meeting on Thursday with Iranian expatriates in Tanzania.

“We are very serious about the outstanding Safeguards issues,” he emphasized.

As Iran and the remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear deal are making progress in the diplomatic process aimed at bringing the US back into compliance with the agreement, the IAEA has been trying to throw a wrench in the talks by leveling allegations, initiated by Israel, against Iran’s nuclear program.

Iran has made it clear that no agreement will be implemented until the IAEA abandons the claims.

Elsewhere, Amirabdollahian said Iran would stand by its red lines as part of a deal with world powers, expressing hope that the American side would also show seriousness in upholding its end of the bargain.

Anyway, he said, the Iranian administration is determined to pursue a plan to realize lasting economic development in the country, with a view to neutralizing the sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

He said even if a deal on restoration of the nuclear deal is achieved, only the so-called secondary sanctions will be lifted, while the other restrictions would remain in place.