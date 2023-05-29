Iranian-made hypersonic missile to be unveiled soon: Senior IRGC cmdr.

Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, the head of the Aerospace Division of the IRGC, said Monday that the hypersonic missile has undergone testing and would be unveiled soon.

“The hypersonic missile has a high speed and can maneuver in and out of the atmosphere,” said the commander.

“This new missile is capable of passing through all missile defense systems. It targets the enemy’s anti-missile systems and is a big leap in the field of missiles,” Hajizadeh added.

Last week, Iran unveiled a new ballistic missile, named Khaibar or Khorramshahr-4, with a range of 2,000 kilometers and capable of carrying warheads weighing over a ton.

Iranian military experts and technicians have made great progress in manufacturing a broad range of equipment by relying on the country’s domestic capabilities, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the defense sector, despite the tough sanctions in place against the country.