Reuters: IRGC Quds Force chief missing since Israeli attack on Beirut

Qaani had traveled to Lebanon following the assassination of Hezbollah leader Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli air raid last month.

Sources indicate he was in the Dahiyeh area during the strikes on Thursday, which reportedly aimed at Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine, but he was not meeting with Safieddine at the time.

Since the attacks, Iran and Hezbollah have lost contact with Qaani.

Notably, Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan, another senior figure with the IRGC, was killed alongside Nasrallah during the Israeli bombing of their bunker in late September.