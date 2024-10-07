Media WireSecurity

Reuters: IRGC Quds Force chief missing since Israeli attack on Beirut

By IFP Media Wire
General Esmaeel Qahani

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Brigadier General Esmayeel Qaaani has been unreachable since Israeli airstrikes targeted the Lebanese capital last week, according to two senior Iranian security officials quoted by Reuters.

Qaani had traveled to Lebanon following the assassination of Hezbollah leader Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli air raid last month.

Sources indicate he was in the Dahiyeh area during the strikes on Thursday, which reportedly aimed at Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine, but he was not meeting with Safieddine at the time.

Since the attacks, Iran and Hezbollah have lost contact with Qaani.

Notably, Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan, another senior figure with the IRGC, was killed alongside Nasrallah during the Israeli bombing of their bunker in late September.

