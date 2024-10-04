IFP ExclusiveSecurity

IRGC commander warns Israel against making a mistake regarding Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi

The acting commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has cautioned the Zionist regime against attacking Iran, saying such a move will provoke a firm response from Tehran.

General Fadavi said Iran would retaliate against any Israeli attack on the Islamic Republic by targeting Israel’s energy resources and the regime’s gas fields and refineries.

Fadavi underlined that Iran is a vast country with many economic sites while Israel only has 3 power plants and a few refineries, which “we can hit simultaneously”.

The IRGC acting commander’s comment comes as Israeli officials have threatened to target Iran’s oil facilities and economic sites in response to the recent missile attacks by Iran against military sites in Israel.

Iran says its action was legal as Israel had carried out an act of war against the Islamic Republic by assassinating late leader of Hamas in Tehran.

