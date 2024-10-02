IRGC says 200 missiles fired in aerial attack on Israel

A video posted by Tasnim news agency on Wednesday shows Major General Hossein Salami reportedly speaking by telephone with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian from the command room of the military operation.

“200 missiles were fired in this operation,” he said on the call.

The Israeli military has claimed its initial estimate was that Iran had fired “approximately 180 projectiles”.

The IRGC said in a statement that it has targeted “the heart of the occupied territories” in response to the martyrdom of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC general Abbas Nilforoushan at the hands of the Zionist regime.

The statement said the retaliatory attack has been launched after a period of self-restraint following the violation of Iran’s sovereignty.

The IRGC added it has fired tens of ballistic missiles at vital military and security Israeli targets.

It noted that 90 percent of the Iranian missiles fired at Israel have successfully hit the targets, including the “strategic centers” in the occupied territories.