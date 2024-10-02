IRGC says 90% of missiles hit targets in Israel

Despite the area being heavily protected by advanced defense systems, the IRGC stated that 90% of the missiles involved in the strikes successfully hit their intended targets.

The statement added that the Zionist regime is now in a state of fear, recognizing Iran’s superior intelligence and operational capabilities.

The IRGC emphasized that this operation falls within the framework of legitimate self-defense under international law.

They warned that any foolish response from the enemy would be met with devastating and regretful consequences.

This latest development follows the IRGC’s earlier announcement, reaffirming that further aggression by the Zionist regime will prompt an even more forceful retaliation.