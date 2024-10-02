IFP ExclusiveSecurity

IRGC says 90% of missiles hit targets in Israel

By IFP Editorial Staff

In a second official statement, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) elaborated on their recent operation, which targeted several Israeli air and radar bases, saying 90 percent of the missiles successfully hit their targets.

Despite the area being heavily protected by advanced defense systems, the IRGC stated that 90% of the missiles involved in the strikes successfully hit their intended targets.

The statement added that the Zionist regime is now in a state of fear, recognizing Iran’s superior intelligence and operational capabilities.

The IRGC emphasized that this operation falls within the framework of legitimate self-defense under international law.

They warned that any foolish response from the enemy would be met with devastating and regretful consequences.

This latest development follows the IRGC’s earlier announcement, reaffirming that further aggression by the Zionist regime will prompt an even more forceful retaliation.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks