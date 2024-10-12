Media WireSecurity

Iran says recovered body of senior commander killed alongside Nasrallah in Lebanon

By IFP Media Wire

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced Friday the discovery of the body of Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan, a senior IRGC military advisor, who was killed during Israeli attacks against the Lebanese capital Beirut late last month.

The Corps’ Public Relations Office announced the development in a statement, saying Nilforoushan’s body had been found in the city’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh.

The statement described Nilforoushan as one of the Islamic Republic’s “senior advisors” as well as a “stalwart and intellectual” serviceman, who had been martyred as a result of “the ruthless and bloodthirsty Zionist regime’s atrocity”.

It condoled with the regional resistance front and the commander’s survivors over his martyrdom, saying the Corps would duly announce the pending date of his body’s transfer to the Islamic Republic as well as the funeral procession, which would be held in his honor, and the subsequent burial ceremony.

Nilforoushan was killed during intense Israeli airstrikes against Dahiyeh that also led to the martyrdom of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah’s Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Iran responded to the assassinations as well as the regime’s other atrocities against the Islamic Republic and other regional countries on October 1 by firing 200 ballistic missiles towards sensitive military and intelligence targets across the occupied Palestinian territories.

