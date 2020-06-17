Iran Hosts COVID-19 Fight Technology Expo

An exposition of the technologies for the battle with coronavirus has been held in Iran’s capital of Tehran.

The exhibition was held under the auspices of the Innovation and Development Fund and the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology at Tehran International Exhibition Center on June 13-15.

The event was open to the general public, as many foreign ambassadors and attachés as well as Iranian authorities visited the fair.

The visitors were admitted to the exposition in compliance with strict health protocols.

Some 150 knowledge-based companies, start-ups, and entrepreneurs attended the exposition and offered their products at a 50% discount.

The event was held with the purpose of making connections between the domestic producer companies and industrial sectors, introducing the homegrown technological products, and promoting the exports.

