Iran Hopes Contacts with Saudi Arabia Will Come to Fruition: Zarif

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has expressed hope that the recent contacts between Tehran and Riyadh would come to fruition.

“Iran is ready, and has always been ready, for close ties with Saudi Arabia,” Zarif told reporters in Damascus on Wednesday.

“We have had contacts with Saudi Arabia and we hope these contacts will come to fruition through greater cooperation between Tehran and Riyadh for peace and stability in the region, particularly in Yemen which is suffering from great humanitarian catastrophe,” he added.