Iran Has World’s Most Transparent Nuclear Program: Spokesman

The spokesperson for Iran’s administration says Tehran has given the International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors the highest level of access to nuclear sites that a country may give the UN nuclear watchdog, stressing that Iran has the most transparent peaceful nuclear program in the world.

Speaking at a weekly press conference on Monday, Ali Rabiei highlighted Iran’s transparent cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency and warned the UN nuclear agency not to fall under the influence of political objectives of others.

“In the area of providing access for the inspectors of the institution (IAEA), we have offered facilities, and at present, we can confidently claim that we have the most transparent peaceful nuclear program in the world,” the spokesman said.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has given the IAEA the maximum degree of access that a country may give the international agency,” he emphasized.

“Take a look at the regional countries! Has any of them ever had a percentage of our transparency in this regard? Iran, in turn, expects the IAEA to submit its requests within the framework of the Safeguards regulations and the Statute of the IAEA,” Rabiei added, referring to the IAEA Board of Governors’ Monday meeting on the reports that Iran has blocked inspection of two sites where nuclear activity may have occurred.

“We expect the (IAEA) Board of Governors to protect the independence of this international institution against the US bullying. Our primary expectation is that the (IAEA) Board (of Governors) maintains its independence. Moreover, we warn that using political criteria for reciprocal addressing of the commitments and rights of the countries in the International Atomic Energy Agency will result in nothing but dissolution of trust and a rise in world instability,” he noted.

“We have emphasized repeatedly that we remain committed to all of our international undertakings, whose obvious evidence are the seventeen positive reports from the IAEA in recent years. We have been always prepared to give the IAEA inspectors the necessary and justifiable access according to the previous valid agreements and the international regulations,” the spokesman stressed.

“From now on, we will act on this basis and in that manner and according to the technical necessities that exist. Our argument is that the issue of technical inspections must not become political by any means. Politicization of the issue will not only not help resolve the differences that may exist between us and the IAEA, but will complicate the situation,” Rabiei stated.

“As the IAEA has issued positive reports in the past years, we hope that it would not allow political objectives to affect the IAEA this time. We have been expecting the IAEA to do this, and the IAEA has also satisfied our expectations so far,” the spokesperson added.

Rabiei finally condemned the “evil intentions of the US and Israeli regimes and the Israeli regime’s provocations” with the purpose of ruining Iran’s nuclear program.