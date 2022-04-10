Iran has complete knowledge of nuclear fuel cycle: Official

In an article about Iran’s nuclear advancements, Behrouz Kamalvandi said Iran had made great strides in the nuclear industry, including the production of stable zirconium.

“In the field of fuel and the fuel cycle, after gaining full command of the fuel cycle, which includes everything from exploring uranium and thorium… to turning raw material into concentrate and yellow cake, [and] enrichment, fuel production, and managing fuel waste, we have been able to produce stable zirconium,” he wrote, elaborating on Iran’s nuclear achievements.

He said stable zirconium could also be used in the manufacturing of aircraft and vehicles and was a clear indication of the fact that an expansive range of industries in Iran could make use of the knowledge that overflows from the nuclear industry.

“This level of concentration on peaceful nuclear technology, which can save hundreds of million dollars in foreign exchange for Iran, comes as Western countries… have focused all their attention on the phobia of increased enrichment in Iran and the false impression that Iran seeks to produce nuclear weapons and have attempted to deprive us of such a vast range of technology,” Kamalvandi said.

“Let’s not forget that building nuclear plants is not a fancy move, but is a necessity for the country,” he stressed, adding that after several years of focusing on renewable energies, European countries were realizing that nuclear energy is inevitable