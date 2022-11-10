Thursday, November 10, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsForeign Policy

Iran to Germany: We’ll respond firmly, proportionately to meddling

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian delivers a warning to his German counterpart over her "meddlesome position" on the recent protests and violent riots in the Islamic Republic, saying Tehran’s response to such stances will be “firm and proportionate.”

He posted a tweet addressed to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday and said, “Provocative, interventionist and undiplomatic stances don’t signal sophistication and wisdom.”

Baerbock had a day earlier voiced support for riots in Iran, saying the European Union will seek new sanctions against the country next week over Iranian police response to acts of violence in the country.

“Undermining old ties has long-term consequences,” Amirabdollahian warned.

“Germany can choose engagement to address shared challenges or confrontation.”
“Our response will be proportionate & firm,” wrote the top Iranian diplomat.

In similar comments, Baerbock had claimed earlier, “The human rights situation in Iran is deteriorating day by day.”

She had also threatened downgrading ties with Iran over the alleged “mistreatment” of citizens.

The remarks prompted Iran’s Foreign Ministry to summon Germany’s ambassador, Hans-Udo Muzel, to protest Berlin’s stance.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks