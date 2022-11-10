Iran to Germany: We’ll respond firmly, proportionately to meddling

He posted a tweet addressed to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday and said, “Provocative, interventionist and undiplomatic stances don’t signal sophistication and wisdom.”

Baerbock had a day earlier voiced support for riots in Iran, saying the European Union will seek new sanctions against the country next week over Iranian police response to acts of violence in the country.

“Undermining old ties has long-term consequences,” Amirabdollahian warned.

“Germany can choose engagement to address shared challenges or confrontation.”

“Our response will be proportionate & firm,” wrote the top Iranian diplomat.

In similar comments, Baerbock had claimed earlier, “The human rights situation in Iran is deteriorating day by day.”

She had also threatened downgrading ties with Iran over the alleged “mistreatment” of citizens.

The remarks prompted Iran’s Foreign Ministry to summon Germany’s ambassador, Hans-Udo Muzel, to protest Berlin’s stance.