Top Iran general says US on side with terrorists and separatists in northern Iraq

The Chairman of Iran’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Nohammad Bagheri, added the Islamic Republic will respond forcefully to any action by the US to counter Iranian drones.

Bagheri’s comments came after Washington announced it has downed Iranian drone in the Kurdish region of northetn Iraq where anti-Itan separatist groups are based.

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has in recent dayds pounded those bases with artilary and drones.

General Bagheri added that Iran’s armed forces have full information about the bases of the anti-Iran groups in Harir, Arbil and Dehouk in northern Iraq.

He noted that Iran is now dealing hard with terrorist and separatist groups, but the US should know that the Islamic Republic reserves the right to exact revenge for any hostile action.

The chairman of Iran’s Joint Chiefs of Staff stressed that Iran will respond to any action from neighboring countries against its national interest.

The IRGC attacks have caused deaths among members of those groups and heavily damaged their assets.

The IRGC says it’s attacking the groups because they have been involved in instigating unrest in Iran’s border provinces that began after the death of 22-year-old girl Mahsa Amini in recent days.