Iran: Fresh US sanctions show Biden administration not trustworthy

IFP Editorial Staff
-

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman has condemned the US Treasury’s latest sanctions on real and legal Iranian persons, saying the sanctions send the message that the Biden administration that talks of returning to the nuclear deal, is not trustworthy.

Saeed Khatibzadeh said the imposition of new sanctions on the Islamic Republic shows a contradictory behavior on the part of the White House.

Khatibzadeh added that a government that talks of returning to the nuclear deal but follows in the footsteps of former US president Donald Trump sends the message that it is not trustworthy.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said various administrations in the US have proved the extent of their incapability to understand the realities of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Khatibzadeh noted that such moves are a continuation of the Trump administration’s failed policy of maximum pressure and its illegal and oppressive sanctions.

He added that the policy has failed to produce any results and it will not yield anything but new setbacks for the US.

The US Treasury Department on Friday imposed sanctions on four Iranian individuals and two entities, for their involvement in promoting the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) programs of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

