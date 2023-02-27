Iran FM: US relayed message of readiness for resumption of nuclear talks through Iraq

Hossein Amirabdollahian told al-Alam TV channel the message was relayed to him through his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein.

Amirabdollahian says Tehran has always welcomed the path of diplomacy and negotiation and has never renounced talks.

He added that if the Americans act pragmatically based on the message they have relayed to Iran and refrain from past hypocritical comments in media, an agreement will not be far away.

The foreign minister stressed, however, that the US has always sent contradictory diplomatic and media messages, saying this is a problem.

Amirabdollahian reiterated that the three European countries, Brutai, France and Germany, also need to adopt a constructive approach to the matter.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Nournews website, which is close to the Supreme National Security Council, also said in a tweet that talks are ongoing for a visit by the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) to Tehran.

The tweet added that “constructive and progressive developments” ahead of the meeting of the IAEA’s board of governors, will reveal the true wills of parties and can lay the ground for a visit by the agency’s chief Rafael Grossi to Tehran.