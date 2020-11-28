Iran FM Urges Int’l Community to Condemn State Terrorism

Iran’s foreign minister has called on the international community to condemn state terrorism and build a consensus against tension and adventurism in the region.

In a tweet to Chinese people, Mohammad Javad Zarif made the comment on the heels of the assassination of top Iranian nuclear and missile scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

“Terrorists assassinated yet another eminent Iranian scientist,” read the tweet.

“These dowardly assassinations are a flagrant breach of international law, moral principles and humanity,” said the top diplomat.

“It falls upon the international community to confront such acts,” he said.

“Iran is at the forefront of the war on terrorism in order to maintain peace and stability in the region and in the world.

He urged the world community to denounce terrorism and tackle tensions in the region.

Fakhrizadeh was assassinated by terrorists in an area to the east of Tehran on November 27, 2020.

Many Iranian authorities say there is ample evidence implicating the Israeli regime’s role in the killing.