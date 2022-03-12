Iran FM: Tehran seeks robust and lasting deal

In a phone conversation with his Qatari counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian also criticized the US for raising new issues in the Vienna talks aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal.

Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al Thani also praised efforts by Iran and other parties to the Vienna talks to reach a deal.

He also stressed the importance of the Tehran-Doha relations and also the positive results of the recent visit by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Qatar.

The foreign ministers underlined the necessity of seriously pursuing the agreements reached by the two countries at the Iranian president’s recent meeting with the Qatari emir in Doha.