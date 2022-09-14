Wednesday, September 14, 2022
type here...
Media WirePoliticsForeign Policy

Iran’s FM says Tehran eager to broaden ties with UAE

By IFP Media Wire
Hossein Amir Abdollahian and Saif Mohammed Al Zaabi

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met with Emirati ambassador Saif Mohammed Al Zaabi, back in Tehran after seven years. Amirabdollahian highlighted Iran’s policy on expansion of relations with all neighbors including the UAE.

The meeting was held in Tehran on Tuesday after the return of the Emirati ambassador to the Iranian capital to resume work.

The Iranian foreign minister, in the meeting, stressed the importance of enhancing regional cooperation to stabilize tranquility in the region.

Further, Amirabdollahian called for making use of the current capacities to boost bilateral ties, form a commission to follow cooperation, organize consular relations, and facilitate medical, service, and educational activities.

For his part, the Emirati official expressed satisfaction over his presence in Iran once again.

He referred to trade and economic capacities in both countries as an important factor in fostering bilateral ties.

The diplomat elaborated on the viewpoints of his country’s officials about ties with Iran and exchange of delegations between the two countries.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks