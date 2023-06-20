Iran FM urges regional security mechanism in Persian Gulf

Hossein Amirabdollahian raised the issue in a Tuesday meeting with the Qatari sheikh in Doha.

The two sides discussed issues of mutual interest at bilateral, regional and international levels.

Amirabdollahian underlined the Islamic Republic of Iran’s readiness to work with Qatar toward expanding relations in different bilateral areas and to speed up the implementation of previous trade and economic agreements between Tehran and Doha.

The Iranian foreign minister expressed pleasure with the excellent relations between the two countries.

He also said it is necessary that trade, economic and cultural ties be boosted to the level of political relations between Iran and Qatar.

Amirabdollahian also called for enhancing talks and cooperation among the 8 Persian Gulf countries in order to put in place a collective mechanism for the purpose of preserving their joint interests and security.

The top Iranian diplomat appreciated Qatar’s efforts and initiatives to resolve regional issues and problems and reaffirmed Iran’s continued support for Doha’s constructive actions to this end.

Sheikh Tamim for his part said he was pleased with the good, very strong and sincere ties between his country and Iran.

The Qatari emir noted that Iran has a special place in the region and Qatar has no limits for expanding ties with Iran.

Sheikh Tamim further expressed pleasure with the progress in ties between Tehran and Doha, adding that it is necessary that both sides step up their joint efforts to achieve the goals set during trade and economic talks between him and Raisi.

He then invited President Raisi of Iran to visit Qatar.