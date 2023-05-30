Iran FM: Reconciliation with Saudi Arabia not a ‘tactical agreement’

Asked in an interview with Le Figaro if striking a deal with Riyadh was a strategy, the foreign minister said Iran’s current policy is prioritization of its neighbors, and that is why Tehran engaged in months of negotiations in Baghdad and Oman in the lead-up to the China-brokered deal with Riyadh.

“We do not consider the closeness and good ties a tactical agreement,” he said.

Amirabdollahian said Iran and Saudi Arabia had placed the expansion of trade ties high on the agenda of their future bilateral relations.

“We have agreed to develop our economic and commercial relations in the months and years to come,” he said, adding that the Saudi government has put the realization of economic projects a priority.

He was asked on how Saudi Arabia would be able to invest in the Iranian market while the Islamic Republic is under tough US sanctions.

“Sanctions against Iran, won’t be ever-lasting. There are possibilities and facilities at our disposal within the framework of international law,” he replied.