Iran says ready for security talks with Saudi Arabia

In a meeting with Saudi Ambassador to Iran Abdullah bin Saud al-Anzi, held in Tehran on Tuesday, Brigadier General Ashtiani stressed the need for the regional and neighboring states to ensure collective security without the presence of outsiders.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared to hold joint defense and security negotiations with Saudi Arabia and other countries in the Persian Gulf region,” the defense minister added.

Highlighting the grounds for cooperation between the Iranian and Saudi armed forces in the military, security, intelligence, and technical fields in accordance with a comprehensive security agreement, he noted that closer military and security interaction between Tehran and Riyadh will improve regional security and stability.

Describing Iran and Saudi Arabia as two influential actors in the region, he stated the Persian Gulf states share common interests and face common threats as well.

“Peaceful coexistence and mutual understanding of security is highly significant.”

For his part, the Saudi envoy emphasized the importance of cooperation with Iran in various areas, including the defense and technical fields.

Referring to Saudi Arabia and Iran as two brothers and friends, al-Anzi said the exchange of delegations and reciprocal visits will promote cooperation between their defense ministries.

In a telephone conversation in November, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri and Defense Minister of Saudi Arabia Khalid bin Salman Al Saud weighed plans to expand military relations between the two Muslim countries.