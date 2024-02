That’s according to the Iranian ambassador to Riyadh. Alireza Enayati added that the talks with top Saudi General Fayyad Al-Ruwaili happened on the sidelines of the defensive exhibition in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Enayati did not give further details.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have been expanding bilateral ties in various fields since they restored diplomatic relations in March 2023 with China acting as a mediator.

The expansion of their relations has caused worries among Israeli officials.