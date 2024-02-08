Thursday, February 8, 2024
Saudi King congratulates Iranian president on 45th anniversary of Iran’s Islamic Revolution

By IFP Editorial Staff

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the country's crown prince have congratulated the Iranian president on the 45th anniversary of Iran's Islamic Revolution.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian hosted Saudi Ambassador to Iran Abdullah bin Saud al-Anzi.

During the meeting, the Saudi envoy submitted a message from King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia in response to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s message on the developments in Gaza.

The messages, delivered to the Iranian foreign minister, also conveyed congratulations by the Saudi king and crown prince to Iran’s president on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution.

In the meeting, Amirabdollahian also said he was satisfied with the improving ties between the two countries and expressed hope that the relations would grow “in all fields and levels in a balanced way.”

The Iranian foreign minister said the promotion of bilateral cooperation is in the interest of both countries as well as the region.

The Saudi Kingdom’s ambassador, in turn, stressed that Riyadh views the ties between the two countries as strategic, not tactical.

He added, “On behalf of the high leadership of Saudi Arabia, I have been tasked to improve our relations in all fields.”

Al-Anzi further said he was following up on the issue of flights for the Umrah hajj pilgrimage, expressing hope that the technical problem of the flights would be resolved in the near future.

