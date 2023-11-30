Top cmdr.: Iran ready to improve military ties with Saudi Arabia

Major General Mohammad Bagheri made the remarks in a phone call with Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman Al Saud on Thursday.

General Bagheri expressed his satisfaction with the continued promotion of cordial ties between the two countries.

He also thanked the Saudi government for hosting an extraordinary summit of Islamic states earlier this month on the Israeli regime’s carnage in the Gaza Strip.

The Saudi defense minister, for his part, welcomed promotion of ties between the two countries’ armed forces.

The two sides also discussed the latest developments in the region.