Thursday, November 30, 2023
Top cmdr.: Iran ready to improve military ties with Saudi Arabia

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mohammad Bagheri

The Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces says Iran is ready to upgrade its military relations with Saudi Arabia.

Major General Mohammad Bagheri made the remarks in a phone call with Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman Al Saud on Thursday.

General Bagheri expressed his satisfaction with the continued promotion of cordial ties between the two countries.

He also thanked the Saudi government for hosting an extraordinary summit of Islamic states earlier this month on the Israeli regime’s carnage in the Gaza Strip.

The Saudi defense minister, for his part, welcomed promotion of ties between the two countries’ armed forces.

The two sides also discussed the latest developments in the region.

