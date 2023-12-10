Sunday, December 10, 2023
IFP ExclusiveMusic

Saudi envoy to Iran attends Majid Entezami’s orchestra performance

By IFP Editorial Staff

Abdullah bin Saud Al-Anzi, Saudi Arabia's ambassador in Iran, recently attended the captivating performance of Iran's National Music Orchestra at Vahdat Hall in Tehran.

Sharing his experience on X, he highlighted the orchestra’s rendition of renowned composer Majid Entezami’s masterpieces.

Entezami’s decade-long absence from the stage ended with the orchestra’s rendition of his selected works, including the epic symphony of Khorramshahr.

The performance, enriched by a fusion of Iranian and classical instruments, was further elevated by the Rodaki Foundation Choir’s accompaniment.

This event not only marked a triumphant return for Entezami but also showcased the orchestra’s prowess in delivering unforgettable musical experiences, blending cultural heritage with classical artistry.

