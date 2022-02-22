Iran FM: President Raisi’s visit to Qatar to give momentum to bilateral ties

Amir Abdollahian, who is in Qatar along with President Ebrahim Raisi, made the comment on Tuesday afternoon in a meeting with Mohammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The two top diplomats were discussing the latest developments in relations between the two countries and other issues.

The Iranian foreign minister thanked the Qatari government for its good hosting of President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage, and also for successfully holding the summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum.

Amir Abdollahian then pointed to the existing potentials for economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

Mohammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, for his turn, stressed the importance of exchanging views between President Raisi and the Qatari emir and stressed the need to implement the decisions of the high-ranking officials of the two countries.

The two foreign ministers also held talks over important developments in the Vienna talks, as well as regional issues, including Afghanistan and Yemen.