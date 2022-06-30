Iran FM: Nuclear talks in Doha positive

Amirabdollahian, in a telephone conversation with Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, added, “I stress that we are ready to reach a good, robust and lasting deal, and if the US acts realistically, an agreement is at hand.”

The top Iranian diplomat went on to say we are determined to continue the negotiations until a realistic deal is reached.

The top Qatari diplomat, as the host of this round of the three-way indirect negotiations between Iran, European Union and the US, also described the discussions process as constructive and positive.

Mohammad bin Abdul Rahman pointed to his separate meetings with the negotiating delegations.

The Qatari foreign minister said that while viewing this stage of the talks as important, Qatari will, as host of the negotiations, spare no efforts in order for the Islamic Republic of Iran to reach its desired results and for all sides to return to their commitments.

Amirabdollahian also thanked Qatar for its hosting of the negotiations.