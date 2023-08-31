Iran FM arrives in Lebanon, urges dialog for political stalemate

During a press conference following his arrival in Beirut on Thursday, Hossein Amirabdollahian stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran desires nothing but goodness, stability, and peace for Lebanon.

He further expressed his intention to converse with senior Lebanese officials, urging them to elect a president without delay through mutual understanding and dialogue.

Amirabdollahian emphasized that the decision to elect a president rests with the Lebanese people and leaders.

The top Iranian diplomat stated: “We firmly believe that the leaders and people of Lebanon possess the necessary discernment to make a political decision in electing a president and resolving the current political situation. We always pray for the well-being of Lebanon’s government, nation, army, and resistance.”

The Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs called upon regional and international countries to support Lebanon’s economy by fostering comprehensive economic and commercial cooperation.

He reiterated Iran’s commitment to offering unwavering support to Lebanon.

Amirabdollahian also touched on his consultations with Saudi Arabian authorities, noting that positive and constructive expressions were exchanged regarding assistance for Lebanon’s situation.