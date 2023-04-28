FM underlines Iran’s support for stability, security in Lebanon

Amirabdollahian made the remark in a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikat in Beirut on Thursday.

The top Iranian diplomat emphasized the necessity of expanding ties between the two countries in various fields, especially in the field of economic and trade cooperation.

Expressing Iran’s readiness to cooperate in solving the energy and electricity crisis in Lebanon, Amirabdollahian stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to provide Lebanon with the experiences and technical assistance needed in construction, commissioning an d maintenance of power plants.

He outlined Iran’s standpoints on developments in Palestine, Yemen, Sudan, Afghanistan, and Ukraine.

Mikati, for his part, called Iran an important country in the region while appreciating Tehran’s constructive stance toward Lebanon.

During a joint press conference with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Rashid Bouhabib on Thursday in Beirut, Amirabdollahian said that the Islamic Republic supports any agreement between different Lebanese groups to choose a new president and called on other countries to respect Lebanon’s choice without interfering in its internal affairs.

The senior Iranian diplomat stated that he had told his Lebanese counterpart that Tehran is ready to further expand economic, trade and tourism ties with Lebanon.

Amirabdollahian is on an official two-day visit to Lebanon, where he is expected to hold talks with senior Lebanese officials.

Before his visit to Lebanon, the minister traveled to Oman for high-level talks with the Arab country’s officials.