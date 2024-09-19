Media WireForeign Policy

Iran gov’t spokesperson: Israel’s terrorism disgusting

By IFP Media Wire
Lebanon Pager Attack

Iran’s Government Spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani has condemned pager and walkie-talkie detonations in Lebanon, saying that the Zionist regime’s terrorism is disgusting.

Mohajerani made the comment on Wednesday on X social media platform after at least 32 people were killed when pagers and walkie-talkies exploded in multiple locations in Lebanon.

“Terrorism of the Zionist regime is a cause of hatred and disgust. Yesterday’s criminal action to explode Hezbollah members’ communication devices and today’s crime to blow up walkie-talkies, which led to the killing and injuring of hundreds of the Lebanese citizens, are condemned.”

The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to offer relief services to the injured people, she added.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks