Iranian FM: We will continue supporting Lebanese resistance against Zionist regime

Amirabdollahian was speaking at Maroun El Ras, which is a village in southern Lebanon, just one kilometer from the border with occupied Palestine.

Amirabdollahian noted that Iran has remained beside Lebanon in hard times and it will continue to be friends with Lebanon during peacetime.

The Iranian foreign minister also said the Lebanese resistance proved that the Zionists only know the language of force.

Amirabdollahian also spoke about the situation in Palestine.

He said Iran believes that the only solution to the Palestinian issue is a referendum among real inhabitants of Palestine including Muslims, Christians and Jews.

He further renewed Iran’s support for the Palestinian resistance groups, saying that Tehran announces this support loud and clear.

The top Iranian diplomat has held meetings with many Lebanese officials during his two-day stay in the country.

In all the meetings, Amirabdollahian reaffirmed Iran’s backing for the Lebanese government, resistance and army.