Hezbollah fires ‘340 missiles’ at Israel, casualties reported

The Israeli military reported air raid sirens in central and northern areas, including the Tel Aviv suburbs. The military said it intercepted a number of the projectiles fired at northern Israel, and added that 250 projectiles had been fired from Lebanon.

Later on, Israeli army radio reported that ‘340 missiles’ had launched from Lebanon.

The attacks wounded at least 11 people, including a man in a “moderate to serious” condition, according to medical agencies.

Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has condemned Israeli raids on his country as an assault on US-led ceasefire efforts, calling it a “direct, bloody message rejecting all efforts and ongoing contacts” to end the war.

“(Israel is) again writing in Lebanese blood a brazen rejection of the solution that is being discussed,” a statement from his office read.

After nearly a year of limited cross-border exchanges of fire, in which Lebanon’s Hezbollah said it was acting in support of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Israel escalated airstrikes on Lebanon on September 23, sending ground troops to southern Lebanon a week later. Hezbollah announced it would stop its attacks if Israel ceased fire in Gaza, which has been turned into a wasteland after 13 months of nonstop Israeli bombardment.

Israeli attacks have killed more than 3,500 people in Lebanon, according to the ministry. The fighting has displaced about 1.2 million people, or a quarter of Lebanon’s population.

On the Israeli side, about 90 soldiers and nearly 50 civilians have been killed by bombardments in northern Israel and in battle following Israel’s ground invasion in early October. About 60,000 Israelis have been displaced from the north part of the occupied territories since October 7, 2023.