Iran caretaker FM: Lebanese resistance ‘anchor of peace, stability’ in region

Bagheri made the remarks on Monday in a joint press conference with the Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib.

The Iranian foreign minister also pointed to the strong relations between Iran and Lebanon and noted, “The ties are a key indicator of stability in the region.”

Bagheri said Iran has always made efforts to restore peace and stability to Lebanon and help the country remain on the path of progress.

The two diplomats had earlier held talks on the latest developments in the region, including the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and its recent raids on Rafah.

The Iranian interim foreign minister said, “We agreed that all regional countries, especially Islamic states, should take a collective action to counter the Zionist aggression and support the Palestinian people, especially in Rafah.”

He said both sides emphasized on Iran’s initiative to hold an extraordinary meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states in order to take a joint and decisive measure in this regard.