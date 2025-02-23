IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsForeign Policy

Iranian president renews solidarity ahead of funeral of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah

By IFP Editorial Staff
Masoud Pezeshkian

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran’s commitment on Sunday to its allies in a message ahead of the funeral of Hezbollah’s assassinated leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah later in the day.

Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike on September 27 last year targeting Hezbollah’s headquarters in southern Beirut, but his funeral was postponed for security reasons.

In a bilingual message in Arabic and Persian on X social media platform, Pezeshkian praised Nasrallah and his deputy, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, as “heroes who remained faithful to their covenant and defended the dignity of the nation until they achieved martyrdom.”

He added, “We stand by the pledge we made,” underscoring Iran’s continued support for Hezbollah and its cause.

The airstrike, part of a broader Israeli military raids against Hezbollah, also claimed the lives of several senior Hezbollah commanders and Brigadier general Abbas Nilforoushan, deputy commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) operations.

The attack caused significant destruction, delaying the recovery of the bodies due to the intensity of the bombardment and Israeli restrictions on rescue efforts.

Nasrallah, 64, had led Hezbollah for 32 years before his assassination.

Thousands of mourners and Hezbollah supporters have flocked to southern Beirut to take part in the funeral.

