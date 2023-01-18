Hezbollah chief says US blocking Iranian energy offers in Lebanon

Pointing to the energy crisis in Lebanon, Nasrallah said, “Everyone in Lebanon is experiencing the problem of electricity and fuel that goes beyond sects and factions, and its effects extend to the economy and people’s natural life.”

“Months ago, we were told to secure fuel from Iran for 6 months, to raise the hours of electricity supply to 8 hours, and put Lebanon on the track of for a solution,” the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement added.

“We took the initiative and contacted Iran, and they agreed to the Lebanese request for fuel. The offer of Iranian fuel to Lebanon is still valid but the Americans are the ones preventing its implementation,” he stated.

Pointing to the presidential vacuum in Lebanon, Nasrallah highlighted outside and inside pressure for the election of a head of state.

“Everyone wants to end the presidential vacuum so that the government can be formed and things can return to their normal course,” he said, adding, “The point is that there are multiple parliamentary blocs and no one has a majority.”

“It is the natural right of any bloc to say that it does not want a president close to Hezbollah,” he added.

“No bloc wants the presidential vacuum to continue,” he said.