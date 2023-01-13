Iran FM calls for efforts toward swift govt. formation in Lebanon

Upon arrival in Beirut on an official visit on Friday, Amirabdollahian said Iran would continue to stand by the Lebanese nation, army, government and resistance movement.

“We invite all political factions in Lebanon to swiftly elect a president and conclude their political process through dialog and consensus,” he said.

“We have no doubt that different political groups in Lebanon will be able to elect a president competently and without any foreign meddling,” the chief diplomat added.

With the end of former President Michel Aoun’s six-year term, which expired on October 31, the country has entered another presidential vacuum amid disagreements among the country’s political groups on who should fill the post.

Amirabdollahian said he was visiting Lebanon at the invitation of his Lebanese counterpart, Abdullah Bou Habib, for talks on issues of bilateral, regional and international significance, including Palestine.

During the trip, he is slated to hold meetings with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.