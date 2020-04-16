Iran FM Lauds China for Help in Coronavirus Fight

In a post on his Twitter account on Thursday, written in the Chinese language, the top Iranian diplomat gave details of the subjects he has discussed with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in a recent telephone conversation.

“I am very happy to talk to my old friend, Wang Yi, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister again. We exchanged views on issues of common interest, such as fighting the new coronavirus epidemic, deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, and the peace process in Afghanistan,” Zarif noted.

The Iranian foreign minister also highlighted China’s assistance for Iran in dealing with COVID-19, noting, “I thank China for providing Iran with anti-epidemic materials and sending medical experts, condemning the continued illegal sanctions by the United States that seriously hindered Iran’s efforts to fight the epidemic.”

China has so far provided Iran with several shipments of medical and humanitarian supplies after the outbreak of coronavirus.