Iran FM warns IAEA board against issuing ‘unconstructive statement’

Hossein Amirabdollahian, in a phone conversation with his Omani counterpart, was referring to the ongoing meeting of the IAEA board of governors in the Austrian capital, Vienna.

Iran’s nuclear work tops the agenda of the negotiations in Vienna.

Iran’s top diplomat emphasized Tehran’s commitment to the process of talks over the revival of the nuclear deal, JCPOA, and exchanges of messages for securing the removal of the sanctions.

He pointed to efforts exerted by all sides over the past several months, saying the key to achieving the desired point for an agreement under the current circumstances is for the US to focus on realism and to show the necessary will.

Amirabdollahian reiterated Iran’s will and good faith to reach a good, strong, and lasting nuclear deal.

For his part, Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi emphasized the importance of reaching a nuclear agreement and the return of all sides to their commitments under the deal.

He stressed the necessity of making efforts toward achieving positive results from months of talks.

Talks between Iran and the remaining parties to the JCPOA are at a critical juncture with the sides saying only some crucial points should be resolved.

The US withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 under former President Donald Trump, leaving the internationally recognized agreement in disarray.