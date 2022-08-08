Monday, August 8, 2022
Iran FM to EU’s Borrell: Final deal must guarantee sustainable removal of sanctions

By IFP Editorial Staff
Josep Borrell & Hossein Amir Abdolahian

The Iranian foreign minister, in a phone conversation with European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell, has said any final deal over the Iran nuclear agreement must guarantee the sustainable lifting of anti-Tehran sanctions.

The phone conversation was held on Monday evening as the Vienna talks over the revival of the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, came to an end.

Amirabdollahian said the Iranian delegation sat at the negotiating table with determination and seriousness to reach a deal and presented constructive ideas to resolve the remaining issues.

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran has presented its views and observations regarding the ideas offered by Enrique Mora to the coordinator of the Vienna talks.

The Iranian foreign minister also said all parties to the talks are expected to show determination and seriousness to come up with a final text of a draft agreement.

Amirabdollahian then appreciated Mora’s efforts toward facilitating the process of reaching an agreement, noting that a final deal must fulfill the rights and interests of the Iranian people and guarantee the sustainable removal of anti-Iran sanctions.

Amirabdollahian expressed hope that if parties to the talks, especially the US, act realistically and avoid adopting unconstructive approaches, the road will be paved for an agreement.

Josep Borrell said for his part that relative progress was made in the latest round of the talks in Vienna.

He added, “My assessment of this phase of talks is positive. We, as coordinators, will continue our efforts to bring the views of the parties closer together to reach a deal that is good for all sides.”

