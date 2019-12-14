Iran FM Departs for Qatar to Attend Doha Forum

The Iranian foreign minister is to deliver a speech at the forum, and hold meetings and talks with some of his counterparts on the sidelines of the gathering.

Doha Forum, slated for December 14-15 this year, is a global platform for dialogue, bringing together leaders in policy to build innovative and action driven networks.

Established in 2000, the Doha Forum is a platform for global dialogue on critical challenges facing our world. The Doha Forum promotes the interchange of ideas, discourse, policy making, and action oriented recommendations.

Doha Forum 2019 will bring together this year a distinguished group of leaders, thinkers, and policy makers to reimagine a global governance that addresses our collective needs and priorities.